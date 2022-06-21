Dani Hampson, 'X Factor' Star Tom Mann's Fiancée, Dies on Their Wedding Day

Danielle Hampson, fiancée to The X-Factor contestant Tom Mann, has died. She was 34.

Mann, 28, broke the news that Hampson, a publicist, died on Saturday, which was supposed to be their wedding day. The cause of her death is not yet known.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” Mann wrote on Instagram next to a black-and-white photo of Hampson posing with their son, Bowie. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Mann added in his message that he was going to remain strong for his and Hampson’s son.

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy," he wrote. "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

Mann added of Hampson, “The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time. My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Mann’s comments were met with messages of condolences and support.

“Love you brother ❤️,” Lewis Capaldi wrote.

“I’m thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you xxxx,” Ellie Goulding commented.

“Heartbroken for you. A beautiful soul that will live on. Thinking of you all," Spice Girls Emma Bunton also wrote.

Hampson and Mann were originally supposed to get married in 2020. However, the couple had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic

Outside of her work in PR, Hampson was also a dancer. Her last appearance was in Harry Styles’ 2021 music video for “Treat People With Kindness.” She also danced alongside the Spice Girls and Take That.