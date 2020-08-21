'Darcey & Stacey': Stacey Talks Intense 'Sexual Chemistry' With Fiancé Florian (Exclusive)

Stacey didn't quite get the special night she was hoping for with her fiancé, Florian, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of Darcey & Stacey. In the clip, Florian arrives in New York City to be with Stacey from his native Albania, but the sparks aren't flying.

Stacey is excited to show Florian the hotel room she got for them, which features a great view of NYC. The two have been dating long distance for five years, and Florian finally got to come to the United States.

"Everything I know from New York just is from movies," Florian comments.

When Stacey asks him if he feels the energy from the city, he sweetly replies that it's actually all Stacey who gives him energy. The two then share a passionate openmouthed kiss, with Florian calling Stacey his "little bear" and "angel."

Stacey notes, "Although he doesn't really speak a lot of English, our sexual chemistry is like an unspoken language. We have a deep connection that only him and I will ever know."

But they don't exactly display their chemistry in the clip -- Florian falls asleep as Stacey attempts to spend more time with him.

"Babe c'mon, I got us this nice hotel," she pleads with him. "We're in New York City together."

"He's like, falling asleep right now on me, so..." a disappointed Stacey then tells cameras. "I feel a little underappreciated. I did all this, expecting him to be more excited to see me and to, you know, love on me, and I just envisioned our first night together in America to be like a fairytale."

"I waited five long years for this, and he better not disappoint," she adds.

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke to both Stacey and her twin sister -- Darcey of 90 Day Fiancé fame -- and Stacey definitely appears to still be going strong with Florian, telling ET that his K-1 visa recently got approved. Still, their relationship is not without drama. In the trailer for the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Stacey faces a cheating scandal. Darcey tells cameras that Florian was caught in pictures with another woman with "barely any clothes on."

Darcey was cryptic when asked about Stacey's situation and said viewers will have to tune in to see what did or didn't happen, but noted that "speculation will be speculation."

"That's the journey that Stacey had to go through but she stayed strong," Darcey shared with ET. "I had her back throughout all of it. I just want her to be happy, and she just deserves the best like me."

Meanwhile, Stacey commented, "I love just as big as Darcey does. I wear my heart on my sleeve. You'll get to see the different areas in my life and, you know, I'm gonna stay strong and powerful. And I know what I want and what I don't want. I'm good where I am now in life."

