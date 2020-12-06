Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Recovering After 'Severe' Motorcycle Accident

"Hi friends on June 6th I was in a motorcycle accident. My injuries were severe but not life threatening," Carrabba wrote. "I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab ahead."



"I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand and even in the condition I'm in I find it important to state that I stand with black lives matter," he added. "In the near future it is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don't hear from me on [this] critical social issue i trust that you will know where I stand."



The "Vindicated" singer went on to thank the companies who made the safety gear that protected him in the crash as well as his family and friends "for coming together to support me in this time of need."



"To all reading this I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery," he concluded. "This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I'm grateful to have your support as I go through it."