Dave Chappelle Flew to Wyoming 'To Be There’ for Kanye West, Source Says

Kanye West has his close friends by his side. Following some unexpected comments the rapper made during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend and on Twitter on Monday, West thanked Dave Chappelle for being a "true friend" and flying out to see him in Wyoming where he is staying.

"THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE," West tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a video with Chappelle and other pals. In the clip, West tells Chappelle, "Please just make us smile, the world needs some, we need some joy. We need to smile."

West also gives the comedian a hug before thanking Chappelle for making the trip.

A source tells ET that the comedian flew out to Wyoming to "be there" for the "Stronger" rapper.

The source says, "Kanye and Dave have been friends for a long time and have always been there for one another during the good and bad times. Dave knows how much Hollywood and the people around you can make or break you and took time off years ago to get away from it all."

The source adds that "Dave flew out the second he could to be there with Kanye and support him. Dave just wanted to be there for Kanye and help him with anything he needed."

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

West's video comes after another source told ET that Kim Kardashian West is "completely devastated" after her husband's concerning tweets Monday night. The 43-year-old rapper took aim at his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, in a series of tweets, claiming that they tried to "lock me up."

The source told ET that Kardashian West "has been trying to get Kanye help for his recent episode, but he’s refused it... Kim is completely devastated right now... Kim has always been public about everything in her life, but with Kanye and him being bipolar, she has always respected to keep that more private and within the family."

The source added, "Kanye tweeting about the family and painting her as trying to 'lock him up' has upset Kim because that wasn’t her intention and she only ever wants the best for her husband." The couple have been candid in recent years about him living with bipolar disorder.

Meanwhile, a separate source told ET on Monday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was "upset" following some of the comments her husband made during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend.

During the event, West tearfully said that he and Kardashian West discussed the possibility of her having an abortion while she was pregnant with their first child, daughter North. He also shared his fear that the reality star might divorce him following the emotional speech he gave Sunday.

"Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help. Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North," the source said. "She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking."

"At the end of the day, people close to Kanye want him to end this presidential run now before he does more damage to himself, his brand and the family," the source added.

For more on West and Kardashian West, watch below.