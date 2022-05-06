Dave Chappelle Reveals He Spoke to His Alleged Attacker After Hollywood Bowl Incident

Dave Chappelle has opened up about his alleged Hollywood Bowl attacker during a performance Thursday night at the famed Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California.

An eyewitness tells ET that the 48-year-old comedian performed for a star-studded crowd that included Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Jeff Ross and Chris Rock. According to the eyewitness, Chappelle told the audience he convinced the police to let him talk to the alleged attacker, identified by police as Isaiah Lee.

The eyewitness said Chappelle spoke to Lee Tuesday night shortly after the alleged attack but just before he was hauled away by police. Chappelle claims Lee told him the attack was all about getting attention for his grandmother, who had been forced out of her neighborhood due to gentrification.

At one point, Rock joined Chappelle onstage and they joked about the bizarre incident that unfolded Tuesday night during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

"At least you got smacked by someone of repute," quipped Chappelle to Rock, referring to Will Smith's Oscars slap heard 'round the world. "I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair!" The eyewitness said Rock responded, saying, "I got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped." It's the second time Rock has made a reference to Smith since Chappelle was attacked.

Rapper and actor Mos Def also came onstage and dropped some bars. Chappelle ended the show by seemingly taking a shot at the city of Los Angeles, as he looked at Diddy and said, "I am in the place where you sat in the car with Biggie Smalls as he died. ... I hate this city."

As for the alleged attacker, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday that his office filed charges against Lee.

"This alleged attack has got to have consequences," said Feuer, who noted the misdemeanor charges filed include battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault and "charges related to interfering with a performance."

"My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously," Feuer said, "and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case."

The new charges come after the L.A. County District Attorney's Office announced that "the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct." The case was then kicked down to the City Attorney's Office.