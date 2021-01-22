Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19. The 47-year-old comedian is currently quarantined and has not experienced any symptoms, his rep confirmed to ET on Thursday.

Chappelle's rep said that, while he did test positive, the comedian "is fine" and that he is showing "no symptoms."

"Chappelle has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter," the rep said in a statement to ET. "Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic."

Amid his diagnosis, Chappelle has subsequently canceled his upcoming shows in Austin, TX, at the Stubb's Amphitheater, the rep confirmed. He performed the first of five shows in the city on Wednesday night. Just two days ago, Chappelle was photographed with Joe Rogen, Elon Musk and Grimes Stubb's. People are expected to receive a refund for their tickets.

Chappelle has yet to comment on his health or diagnosis.

Chappelle is one of many celebrities and public figures who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Liv Tyler recently revealed that she contracted COVID-19 on New Year's Day and has since recovered.

Meanwhile, Hollywood productions such as The Real Housewives of New York City, which shut down again after a cast member tested positive last week. Production will resume once it's safe to do so, likely after a two-week quarantine for the star, whose identity remains a mystery.

However, many other celebs, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Martha Stewart, Al Roker and more, have received COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the video below to see how the rising COVID-19 cases are changing Hollywood.