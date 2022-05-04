Dave Chappelle's Alleged Attacker Identified and Charged With Assault With a Deadly Weapon

The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that they have in custody the man they believe attacked Dave Chappelle on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Police say that a 23-year-old Black man named Isaiah Lee was detained, booked on $30,000 bail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday at approximately 10:45 p.m. PT, authorities tell ET that Chappelle had just finished performing when a man jumped on the stage and attacked the 48-year-old comedian and pointed a replica gun with a blade at him.

The attacker was later seen in one video outside the venue on a stretcher with a bent elbow, and was reportedly taken to the hospital for "superficial injuries." Police say that nobody else appeared to be injured, and Chappelle did continue the show following the scary incident.

"Chapelle was hit in the ribs," a source tells ET. "It all happened so quickly, and he was in shock, but handled it like a pro. He was running on adrenaline."

The source says that there are major concerns among the performers about how this could have happened, and it was shocking to learn that the attacker made it into the venue with the weapon and was also able to make it on the stage and have unobstructed access to Chappelle.

A Netflix spokesperson tells ET in a statement, "We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence."

Meanwhile, ET has learned that Netflix is actively discussing the security protocols for future events, as security for the Netflix is a Joke Festival is currently handled by the venues.

In part of a statement, Chappelle's rep said that the comedian "celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment."

According to his rep, Chappelle is "fully cooperating with the active police investigation into this incident."