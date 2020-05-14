David Crosby, Biological Father of Melissa Etheridge's Son Beckett, Speaks Out After His Death

David Crosby is speaking out after the death of Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher's son, Beckett.

Crosby was the sperm donor and biological father of the singer and filmmaker's late 21-year-old son. After news of Beckett's death broke Wednesday, Crosby replied to a tweet that suggested he had "no other part" in Beckett's life other than being a donor.

"I respectfully point out, David was their donor. They did not have a son 'with' him. He was Melissa and Julie's child. They raised him. Like most donors, he played no other part," the user's tweet read.

Crosby retweeted the comment, simply writing, "Not true." ET has reached out to Crosby's rep for comment.

Etheridge confirmed her son's death with an emotional message, sharing that she "joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction."

"My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends," she expressed. "My heart is broken."

She added that, "We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now."

Etheridge and Cypher welcomed Beckett in 1998 via artificial insemination. It was later revealed that Crosby was the donor.

The two women also share daughter Bailey Jean. The pair split in 2000. Etheridge is also mother to 13-year-old twins, son Miller and daughter Johnnie, from her relationship with Tammy Lynn Michaels.