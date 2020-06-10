Daymond John and Shaquille O'Neal Talk First Black Entrepreneurs Day (Exclusive)

Daymond John and Shaquille O'Neal are coming together! On Tuesday, John announced his latest project, Black Entrepreneurs Day Presented by Chase for Business, a free global livestream celebrating Black business and entrepreneurship.

As the Shark Tank star told ET's Kevin Frazier, O'Neal was one of the first people he called to get involved. "I said, "Man, we gotta do something. We gotta create something where we educate and empower people," John shared. "Then he started calling his friends."

"We're gonna have Shaq, we're gonna have Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Bob Johnson, LL Cool J and others -- even musical guests like Chance the Rapper, Quest Love," John said of the event, which is set for Oct. 24. "We're gonna talk to people about how they can make it today and what's going on, show them how we made it, show them how Bob Johnson created BET and influenced LL Cool J, then influenced me."

"We can all learn from this," he raved. "I'm really excited about Shaq and everybody's involvement."

O'Neal noted that he achieved all of his success because of the help and guidance of other Black entrepreneurs. "A lot of people, because of conversations, helped me become who I am today," he told ET. "If we can have conversations with people and help people grow their business and inspire people, that's what it's all about."

Black Entrepreneurs Day offers entrepreneurs across the entire spectrum the opportunity to learn through firsthand experiences from athletes, entertainers and business leaders. They'll hear how these speakers came up, the successes and the struggles they encounter, how to support Black business and how to make a difference within their communities.

The broadcast will be broken into three recurring segments, Game Changer Conversations Presented by the General Insurance, musical performances and Black-owned small business profiles.

Black Entrepreneurs Day will stream for free, live at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 24 across Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok.