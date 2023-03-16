Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Assaulted in Florida, Suffers Head Injury

Rick Allen, the drummer for the rock band Def Leppard, suffered a head injury on Monday when he was attacked outside his hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to a police report released by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Thursday, Allen was outside the Four Seasons Hotel smoking a cigarette in the valet section when the assailant then struck Allen "at a full run," knocking Allen backward.

Allen -- who lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984 -- subsequently suffered an injury when he struck his head on the ground after being hit.

Max Edward Hartley, a 19-year-old Ohio resident visiting Florida, was arrested and charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and a count of abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

Hartley allegedly also assaulted another woman who attempted to come to Allen's aid after he was struck.

According to the police report, Hartley allegedly knocked the woman to the ground as well before hitting her while she was down. The woman then tried to escape by running back into the hotel, before Hartley allegedly dragged her by her hair out of the lobby and onto the sidewalk, then ran from the scene of the crime.

Hartley was arrested shortly after when security at the Conrad hotel found him allegedly damaging vehicles in their parking garage.

Hartley was in Florida for Spring Break, according to police. He was subsequently released on bail.

Allen and the other Def Leppard members were in Fort Lauderdale while performing on tour, co-headlining with Mötley Crüe. They had just performed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino the night before the attack.