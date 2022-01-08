Demi Lovato Debuts Giant Head Tattoo After Reported Rehab Stint

Demi Lovato has added a large piece to their tattoo collection! The 29-year-old "Anyone" singer took to their Instagram Stories over the weekend to share the massive black spider they got inked on the side of their head by celebrity artist Dr. Woo.

Posting a video from the session on Saturday, Lovato showed off the new body art, shaving off a large chunk of their new buzzcut to place the spider about their ear.

Lovato later gave some insight into the meaning behind the tattoo, writing on their Instagram Story, "It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world."

Demi Lovato / Instagram

📲 | Demi Lovato via Instagram Story (_dr_woo_) pic.twitter.com/qJ9maEKHpM — Portal Lovato 🕷 (@portallovato) January 9, 2022

Dr. Woo also posted a still image of the impressive ink on his own Instagram Stories.

The same artist previously inked lyrics from the song "Beautiful Chorus" by Infinite Universe onto Lovato's hand in August 2021.

This new tattoo comes after Lovato reportedly completed a rehab stint in late 2021, returning home ahead of the holidays.

According to multiple reports, Lovato went to rehab late last year. Page Six was first to report the news, and Us Weekly later reported Lovato "will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition." According to the outlet, "It was their decision to go back to rehab."

ET has reached out to Lovato's rep for comment.

In December, Lovato declared on social media they were no longer California sober. "I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story. "Sober sober is the only way to be."

Lovato previously revealed in their docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, that they had been "smoking weed and drinking in moderation."

"I think the term that I best identify with is California sober," they said in March during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "I really don't feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don't want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that's what works for them, because it might not."