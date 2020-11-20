Demi Lovato Drops New Song 'My Reputation' With Lil Duval and Jeezy

Happy Friday, Lovatics! Demi Lovato is celebrating the release of her catchy new collab, "My Reputation," which dropped at midnight on Thursday.

The track is a collaboration with Lil Duval and Jeezy, and features on Jeezy's new album, The Recession 2.

"People always talk about / Your reputation, oh / But I don't care about those other girls / Just speak up to me / Oh woah, ooh woah," Lovato sings in the song.

"I ain't got no questions / Don't care what they say / And I will never listen / Just me and my baby," she belts out. "Tonight we got a session / Victory's right in your face tonight / You know who's runnin' this race tonight/ I'ma run no relay tonight."

Lovato, 28, teased the release in an Instagram post earlier in the day.

"YALLLLL I GOT A SONG COMING OUT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT CALLED “REPUTATION” WITH @LILDUVAL AND MY BOY @JEEZY ON HIS NEW ALBUM," she wrote. "Y’all know what to do Lovatics!! Show some love!!!! Congrats @jeezy!! I’m excited for our music together 🙏🏼💞."

The post showed the songstress taking a selfie video showing her singing along to the track.

"I'm in love," one fan responded to the preview.



"Those holy vocals come on demi," another fan wrote on Twitter.

The teaser showcased Lovato's stunning new hair cut and color, which she shared on social media on Wednesday.

"I did a thing…" she captioned images showing her previously dark locks replaced with a blonde and partly-shaved 'do.

Meanwhile, Jeezy geared up for Thursday's album release by going head-to-head with Gucci Mane on Verzuz.

