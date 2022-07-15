Demi Lovato Gives Update on Facial Injury That Left Them Needing Stitches, Debuts Nostalgic 'Substance' Video

Demi Lovato is on the mend and rocking out. Just after sharing the aftermath of a gruesome facial injury, requiring three stitches just above their eye, the 29-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to give an update on the incident and perform their new single, "Substance."

"I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped," Lovato explained to guest host Mark Rober on Thursday.

"I'm a huge fan of crystals, I have an amethyst that is literally about this tall," they continued, gesturing to the height of the table where they were seated. "It's just really heavy and the pieces are sharp. Anyways, I went to bend down and pick something up and I didn't see the amethyst, and I hit my head. I had to get three stitches in my face."

Lovato's next move was to call their doctor -- and then hit social media.

"I did what any sane person would do and I made a TikTok before I even told my management," they joked.

Lovato covered the injury with a banged wig and seemed to be in good spirits for the interview. They showed off their jaw-dropping pipes with a brief rendition of "Confident" using a toy train music machine, followed by a full performance of their new single, "Substance."

Demi Lovato is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on July 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After the show, Lovato dropped the official "Substance" music video -- a retro nod to the late '90s and early '00s world of pop-punk.

"I'm so excited," Lovato told Rober. "When I started out making music in this industry, it was pop rock and I was a huge fan of the Warped tour days, the emo days, and all that stuff. So I'm just going back to that."

In the video, directed by Cody Critcheloe, Lovato teams up with a motley posse to tear their way through a series of nostalgic scenes, wrapping it all up with a red carpet bow alongside Paris Hilton.

ANGELO KRITIKOS

"I'm so excited to share another taste of what's in store for this album. We can all relate to searching for something more in life, and I want this song to make you feel like you’re having a damn good time while doing it," the singer said in a statement.

"Substance" is the second single off Lovato's forthcoming Holy Fvck album, out Aug. 19. The release will be followed by an international tour, kicking off Aug. 30. The new era marks their first full-length album since coming out as non-binary in 2021, and first tour since recovering from an overdose in 2018. The show will kick off in South America before moving to the United States.

Holy Fvck includes collaborations with Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent and Dead Sara, and will stay true to Lovato's roots in pop-punk while also departing into rock. The lyrics offer a retrospective of their life experiences along the way. "The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet,'' Lovato said. "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."

See the full track listing and tour dates below.

HOLY FVCK TRACKLISTING:

1. Freak (ft. Yungblud)

2. Skin of My Teeth

3. Substance

4. Eat Me (ft. Royal & The Serpent)

5. HOLY FVCK

6. 29

7. Happy Ending

8. Heaven

9. City of Angels

10. Bones

11. Wasted

12. Come Together

13. Dead Friends

14. Help Me (ft. Dead Sara)

15. Feed

16. 4 Ever 4 Me

HOLY FVCK TOUR SOUTH AMERICA DATES:

Tue Aug 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço das Américas

Fri Sep 02 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada do Mineirão

Sun Sep 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio (FESTIVAL)

Wed Sep 07 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Fri Sep 09 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

Tue Sep 13 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

HOLY FVCK TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Sat Aug 13 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

Sun Aug 14 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair

Thu Sep 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

Fri Sep 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

Sun Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds *

Tue Sep 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

\Wed Sep 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater ^

Fri Sep 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

Mon Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

Wed Oct 05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre ^

Fri Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit ^

Sun Oct 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

Mon Oct 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

Wed Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ^

Thu Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

Sat Oct 15 – Toronto, ON – History ^

Sun Oct 16 – Montreal, QC – L'Olympia ^

Tue Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre ^

Fri Oct 21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sun Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

Tue Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Fri Oct 28 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Sun Oct 30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center *

Tue Nov 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans *

Thu Nov 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

Sun Nov 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Support Key

* DEAD SARA

^ Royal & The Serpent