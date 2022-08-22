Demi Lovato Says 'Having a Family Is Really Important' as She Turns 30, Celebrates New Album (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato is embracing her next chapter. Celebrating her 30th birthday and the release of her eighth studio album -- Holy Fvck, out now -- the star opens up about living life and making music in an exclusive new interview with ET.

"It feels so good to just be completely authentic in what makes me happy, to perform and sing, and I'm just really, really excited about it," Lovato tells ET's Denny Directo while rehearsing for her upcoming tour in Burbank, California. The 32-date tour will kick off in Brazil on Aug. 30.

"I’m back to my roots and I’m no longer performing in little leotards and in stilettos, you know, trying to be someone I thought people wanted from me," she says. "Now I just get to be myself -- my genuine, authentic self -- and perform the songs that I want to perform."

That will undoubtedly include new offerings from Holy Fvck, on which Lovato co-wrote every track. She hopes the album's narrative will show fans "that I'm back to myself" while allowing them to "have a great time listening to it."

"I've gone through a lot and I realized a lot about myself and what I wanted to say about my music," she says. "Finding my own voice was really important to me and now I understand that I am in control of my life. I make my own decisions and I'm my own boss."

Lovato suggests that part of that enlightenment comes from age, as she turned 30 on Aug. 20. Embarking on a new decade has her reflecting on her 20s while looking ahead to what's still to come.

"Things like having a family is really important to me," she says when asked what remains on her bucket list. "It's the substance of life."

"I’ve really figured out who I am," she adds of turning 30. "I say that a lot, every time I get older, but it’s like I’ve never felt so sure of myself and grounded."