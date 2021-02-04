Demi Lovato Says She Doesn't 'Have to Wait for a Partner' to Have Kids

Demi Lovato isn't waiting on anyone else to accomplish her dreams. The 28-year-old "Dancing With the Devil" singer opened up about the idea of starting a family as a single woman.

When asked on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up if she'd be open to adopting a child by herself, Lovato replied, "Hell yeah!"

"I don't know about having my own kids anymore," she said. "But even if I did want to do that, I wouldn't, I don't feel like I have to wait for a partner to do that."

The Disney Channel alum feels confident in her abilities to be a single parent. "I've done everything else, so let's go," she said.

In January 2020, Lovato expressed her interest in starting a family on New Music Daily With Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1.

"When I think of my future for the decade, I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family," she said at the time. "That would be dope."

Lovato dropped her new album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, this week and it's filled with emotional, autobiographical tunes about her tumultuous past few years following her 2018 overdose.

On Friday morning, she performed her uplifting new single, "The Art of Starting Over," on Good Morning America.

For more on Lovato's journey, watch the clip below.