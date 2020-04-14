Demi Lovato Says She No Longer Talks to Selena Gomez or the Jonas Brothers

Demi Lovato is moving forward in her career and her life, but she no longer keeps in touch with most of her Disney Channel pals from back in the day. In a new cover story with Harper's Bazaar, the 27-year-old singer gets candid about her current relationships or lack thereof with some of her former friends and colleagues from her child star days.

When asked if she still talks with her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas or his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, the "I Love Me" singer simply shakes her head no. The trio collaborated with Demi multiple times, including in her breakout Camp Rock films, and they toured together for years. Demi and Nick even started the Safehouse record label together, and the Jonas Brothers are still managed by Demi's former manager, Phil McIntyre. She has since moved on to work with Scooter Braun.

In her new "I Love Me" music video, fans have noticed several references to the Jonas Brothers, including a scene in which Lovato walks past a trio of musicians in shiny gold suits who resemble the boy band from behind.

Lovato also addresses her past friendship with Selena Gomez, who shared her support of the singer on social media following her moving GRAMMYs performance this year of her new single, "Anyone."

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt …” Demi begins before the interviewer says she stopped herself. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

As for the stars she does keep in contact with, Demi opens up about her rekindled friendship with Miley Cyrus, whom she originally met in her Disney days.

“I talk to Miley,” she says. “She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”

Miley isn't Demi's only A-list pal. She's also strengthened her friendship with Ariana Grande since signing with their mutual manager, Scooter Braun.

“I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it’s hard to find. Two women who are in a competitive industry -- the whole world seems to want to pit women against each other, so it would be so easy to do that,” Demi notes. “I always long for friendships with women. I think it’s so sacred."

