Demi Lovato Shares Pics From Relaxing Getaway With Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is enjoying some quality time with her boyfriend, Max Ehrich.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a series of pics from their relaxing getaway to Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Rocking black sweats, white sneakers and glasses, Lovato looked comfy and cute while posing for pics with Ehrich in the desert. "Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️" she gushed in the caption. "I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️"

"P.s. thanks @lyndan99 for taking these sappy pics and bein our third wheel this weekend!!" she added. "You rock 😝."

Ehrich commented on the post, writing, "I love you to the furthest galaxy and back again 💘 What a weekend." He also shared one of the pics to his own page, echoing Lovato's sweet caption.

"Magical weekend in Joshua Tree with the love of my life," he wrote.

Though rumors that the two are dating have been swirling for a while, Lovato, 27, and Ehrich, 28, finally confirmed their romance last month when they appeared together in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. Additionally, ET confirmed the lovebirds first got together in March.

After going public with their relationship, Lovato adorably revealed via social media that Ehrich has been a fan of hers for over a decade. She shared a tweet he once wrote in December 26, 2011, which read, "All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant."

Lovato reposted the tweet to her Instagram Stories and added, "We love a little manifestation."

