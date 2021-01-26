Demi Lovato to Star in Food Issues Comedy for NBC

Demi Lovato has her next project lined up.

The singer-actress will star in Hungry, a scripted food issues comedy project currently in development at NBC that she'll also executive produce, ET has confirmed. Lovato shared the news to her fans on her Instagram stories shortly after the news broke Monday.

Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group as they help each other with love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Joining Lovato on the producing team on the single-camera comedy are Suzanne Martin (Will & Grace, Hot in Cleveland), Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, as well as Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson.

Most recently, Lovato guest starred on multiple episodes in the final season of Will & Grace as Jenny, Will's potential surrogate. She's also previously guest starred on Glee, and broke out on Disney with Sonny With a Chance and the Camp Rock TV movies alongside the Jonas Brothers.

Next, Lovato appears in the four-part YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which will premiere at SXSW and officially drop March 23 on her YouTube channel. It documents Lovato's life over the past three years, including her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

It marks the first time she will go into detail of her overdose, and her personal and musical comeback. The docuseries will also feature footage from her 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, which was going on at the time.

According to YouTube, the series will provide "an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health."

