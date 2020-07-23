Demi Lovato's Engagement Ring: Shop Similar Diamond Ring Styles

Demi Lovato's engagement ring is absolutely stunning! Lovato is engaged to actor Max Ehrich, and the singer shows her ring in a series of romantic photos with Ehrich on Instagram, announcing the big news on Wednesday.

Her three-stone engagement ring boasts a large emerald cut diamond at the center with two smaller diamonds on the side, surrounded by a thick rose gold band. The style is glamorous and modern with a touch of timeless vibes.

Jewelry expert Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion of Brilliant Earth, tells ET the ring is estimated to be up to 11.5 carats.

"Demi’s showstopping engagement ring features what appears to be an estimated 8-10 carat emerald cut diamond set on a platinum or white gold band," Money says. "The center diamond is framed by beautiful trapezoid-shaped accent diamonds estimated at ¾ carats each, for a total carat weight of the ring of 9.5-11.5 carats."

"Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, we estimate the ring’s cost is between $450,000 - $850,000+ USD," Money adds.

Emerald cut engagement rings are a popular choice for celebs. Stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Nikki Bella also rock the style on their left ring finger.

Lovato is beaming in the proposal pics taken at the beach with her fiancé. She wears a Retrofête white ruched long-sleeve dress with structured shoulders and 18k gold diamond horseshoe earrings by Established.

A source tells ET that the couple is extremely happy and in love and that "obviously the photos show how beautiful the entire proposal was." When it came to Lovato's look, the source says her stylist had requested earrings that were "simple but still sparkly and special pieces," which is "what Demi usually gravitates to."

Love Lovato's engagement ring? ET Style has gathered similar designs to shop now. Check them out below.