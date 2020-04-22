Demi Moore and Ex Bruce Willis Enjoy ‘Family Paint Night’ With Their Three Daughters

The Willis-Moore quarantine crew is at it again! As exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis continue to isolate together with their three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, and their boyfriends, the blended family is keeping busy.

After doing a photo shoot in matching pajamas, reading in a book club, and shaving Tallulah's head, the group got together on Tuesday for a paint night.

"Family paint night 🎨," Demi captioned photos of the group activity as they painted various giraffes.

Bruce rocked his green striped pajama top for the family event, and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, who isn't quarantined with the group, noticed and commented on the post.

"Love this! Oh, and I’m sending BeeDub some more clothes ASAP! 😂💕," she wrote.

Emma is currently with the couple's young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, in Los Angeles, as Bruce remains quarantined in Sun Valley, Idaho, with his eldest children.

Scout recently opened up on the Dopey podcast about her parents' unconventional quarantine situation.

"It's been so funny because to me they’re just, like, my super f**king weird parents, but to everyone else, they’re at this different level," Scout shared, adding that's it's "actually been really cool" to have her parents together.

Scout also revealed that initially Emma was supposed to join them with her and Bruce's daughters, but Evelyn accidentally poked herself with a needle at a park and had to await test results from the doctor.

"So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," Scout explained.

For more from the Willis-Moore family, watch the clip below: