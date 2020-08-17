Demi Moore Commemorates Daughter Rumer Willis' 32nd Birthday With Throwback Snapshots

Demi Moore is celebrating her daughter's special day. The actress took to Instagram to commemorate Rumer Willis' 32nd birthday on Sunday.

Moore took her fans on a walk down memory lane with a slideshow of throwback photos taken through the years, beginning with a black-and-white snapshot showing the proud mom holding her little girl in her arms when she was a baby.

"Words can not do justice to the love, gratitude and joy I have for you," Moore captioned the post. "You are a magnificent woman but you will always be my baby..."

Moore added, "You changed my life and gave it meaning beyond anything I had ever known. Happy Birthday, Rumer Glenn! I love you forever and a day❤️"

The slideshow also included a photo of Rumer in a houndstooth jacket, sweater vest and an elf-cap, as well as a photo of a young Rumer hugging her mom while Moore wore nothing but lingerie on the set of her 1996 film Striptease.

Rumer's sisters Tallulah and Scout -- whom Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis -- also honored their sister's birthday with fun Instagram posts.

"Rumer is my best friend. I have the privilege of sitting next to her outside right now so let me just narrate what I am seeing: She is in the deep splendor of her 32 year, radiating the ultimate glow that comes from being a genuinely good person and being committed to always growing and learning about herself in service to emanating ever more compassion, love and grace," Scout wrote, alongside a slideshow of different throwback pics.

"Her being my big sister means that I’ve never had a minute of my life without her, and I wouldn’t want it any other way," Scout added. "I just LOVE you so much @rumerwillis, so now i am gonna log off and tell you all of that in person."

Meanwhile, Tallulah shared a photo of the three sisters standing together in matching yellow gowns near a lake, and wrote in the caption, "We love our Rue."

Rumer also reflected on her birthday, which she said was "one of the most special celebrations of my birth I have ever had."

"I am so excited for this year, my own personal New Years. This year I set the intention to let go of anything and everything that no longer serves me and trust that the universe is setting me up to have the life I have always dreamed of," Rumer wrote on Instagram, alongside a handful of photos showing how she commemorated her special day.

"For those of you who I don’t get to share my day with, I am endlessly grateful for your love and support," she added. "The way you all love me helps me love myself. I am so grateful for you."