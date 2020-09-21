Demi Moore Shares Epic Emmys Throwback With Ex Bruce Willis -- Their Daughter Scout Reacts

Demi Moore might not have appeared on the semi-virtual 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, but that didn't stop the 57-year-old actress from looking back at another awards show moment! Moore took to Instagram on Sunday to post a throwback photo with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

"1987 #Emmys... arriving in style," she captioned the pic of herself and Willis walking the red carpet in color coordinated looks.

For the occasion, Moore wore her hair swept up in an elegant up 'do and donned a black off-the-shoulder gown. Willis sported a tuxedo and a loose floor-length coat.

The couple's 29-year-old daughter, Scout Willis, commented on the post, writing, "Omg dad's coat is sending me."

Willis won in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category that year for his role in Moonlighting.

In addition to attending the Emmys together in 1987, Moore and Willis also got married that year. They share daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, and Tallulah, 26. They divorced in 2000, but the family remains close.

Earlier this year, the blended family quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

