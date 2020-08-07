Demi Moore-Starring 'Songbird' Becomes First Film to Shoot in L.A. Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Following global shutdowns of film and television productions due to the coronavirus -- which then prompted a major shuffling of release schedules -- both Hollywood and the industry at large are ready to get cameras rolling again.

As the world moves into the next phases of the ongoing pandemic, large-scale productions including the Avatar sequels and Jurassic World: Dominion have announced plans to resume filming. Below, ET is keeping an up-to-date account of which movie and TV productions are returning to set and when.