Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Shares How She Reconciled With Her Mom After Not Talking for 3 Years

Tallulah Willis is opening up about how she and her mom, Demi Moore, began speaking to each other again after a three-year separation. In a post on Mother's Day, the 26-year-old actress dedicated the day to "anyone who struggles to celebrate a day when it reminds them of a loss."

Their period of not talking followed Demi's marriage to Ashton Kutcher, which lasted from 2005 to 2013. During an episode of Red Table Talk last year, Tallulah said that she felt "very forgotten" during that time and believed that her mother "didn't love" her.

"I didn’t talk to my mom for almost 3 years and during that shattered time this day would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust," she wrote. "I remember tearing up driving to work upon hearing a radio ad that cheerily recommend which 'perfume Mom would absolutely adore.'"

"I digested the entire celebratory nature of the day as an insensitive slight to MY pain and MY story," Tallulah continued. "However, my story changed. Through a metamorphosis of inward self reflection and a malleability to forgive, 3 years did not stretch to forever. The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency."

Now though, Tallulah wrote that she's "magnetically transfixed by my mother."

"If you know me personally you know the magnitude of her presence in my life," she wrote. "I often wonder what kind of connection could be formed were I to meet the 26 year old Demi. I think we’d have a lot of laughter. The kind where you are silent and doubled over and gasping for a sliver of air."

"The here and now is a day that started with a running hug to my maternal deity and a sloppy cheek kiss," Tallulah continued of her Mother's Day with her blended family. "I revel in all that you are @demimoore and all that you continue to teach me. I witness what this day means for you, and where you came from. Every nook and cranny of you is worthy and gilded. I love you eternally."

Demi's middle daughter, 28-year-old Scout, praised her sister's "eloquent" and "magnificent" post, before sharing her own experience with Mother's Day.

"In my own experience this day at different times in my life has held both joy and deep, profound sadness," wrote Scout, who also had a three-year separation from her mom. "Today I am filled with so much gratitude for all of the stunning ups, growth provoking downs and incredibly hard work that has gone into the relationship I have with my mom today. Our communication, closeness and safety with one another is a tribute to that work, and everything that has happened FOR us and not TO us to foster this closeness."

While Tallulah and Scout didn't speak to Demi for years, her eldest daughter, 31-year-old Rumer, has always maintained a relationship with her mom. In her Mother's Day post, Rumer called Demi "one of the most radiant humans I have ever met."

"Your presence fills up a room. You are goofy and smart and wise. I love that you love odd sized things and look at stuffed animals faces to pick the best one. That you sneak into the kitchen late at night for your special cookies. I love your strength but love your vulnerability even more," she wrote. "Thank you for bringing me into this world. I am grateful everyday I chose to do this crazy life with you."

Watch the video below for more on Moore's relationship with her daughters.