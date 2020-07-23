Demitra 'Mimi' Roche, 'Bad Girls Club' Star, Dead at 34

Demitra "Mimi" Roche, the Bad Girls Club star, has died. She was 34. The news was confirmed by Vince Valholla, record producer and founder of Valholla Entertainment. Roche was vice president of A&R (Artists and Repertoire) at the company.

"I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family," Valholla expressed on Wednesday. "I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones."

"There’s probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her. We lost a beautiful soul," he added in a separate tweet. Roche's cause of death is unknown.

Roche appeared on season 8 of Bad Girls Club. Her nickname on the Oxygen reality show was The Miami Maverick. She served as VP of Valholla Entertainment in Miami since 2011.

According to a friend, Ashley Colon, Roche recently celebrated her 34th birthday. Colon wrote on Facebook, "I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see. 2020 is def the year of Appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight tell them you love them as life is clearly way to [sic] short. Some of you may know her from bad girls club but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul and with radiant energy so full of life. Gone to [sic] soon."

Valholla, meanwhile, added on Twitter that Roche's death came "out [of] the blue."