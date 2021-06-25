Derek Chauvin Sentenced for Murder of George Floyd: Celebs Speak Out

Celebs are speaking out following Derek Chauvin's sentencing for George Floyd's murder. On Friday, celebs including Ava DuVernay and Cher took to social media after the former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison.
Chauvin's sentencing came just over two months after he was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing Floyd in May 2020.
Floyd's murder called for a renewed fight against racial injustice, sparking countless celebrities to publicly speak out and take to the streets to protest.
Chauvin's sentencewas notin line with what prosecutors had hoped, as they'd requested he be put away for 30 years. Chauvin's lawyers, meanwhile, had requested probation or a shorter prison term for their client.
Prior to his sentencing, Chauvin's motion for a new trial was denied. The judge also denied Chauvin's request for a Schwartz hearing, which is held in order to decide whether a defendant should receive a new trial based on jury misconduct.
Meanwhile,DuVernay tweeted, "Derek Chauvin is a murderer. A murderer who watched multiple people plead for the life of the man he killed in broad daylight. A murderer who placed the full weight of his body on another human being’s neck and felt the life drain out of him."
Cher also chimed in, writing, "Understand Chauvin’s Mom Not Wanting Her Son 2 Be Gone,But GEORGE FLOYD’S MOM WILL “NEVER” SEE HER SON AGAIN.Chauvin’s Lawyer Said ”If Only He Hadn’t Gone 2 Work That Day,Answered That call.” I SAY”IF ONLY HE HADNT PUT HIS WEIGHT ON GEORGE’S NECK FOR 9 MINS.HE HAD 9 MINS 2 STOP."
