Deshayla Harris, 'Bad Girls Club' Star, Killed in Virginia Beach Shooting at 29

Rest in peace, Deshayla Harris. The 29-year-old -- who was a cast member on the final season of Bad Girls Club -- was one of two victims killed in shootings in Virginia Beach on Friday.

Harris is believed to have been a "bystander at the second shooting," Virginia Beach police said in a statement on Saturday. The shooting is still under investigation and is not believed to have been connected with the other shooting incidents on Friday.

"We do believe that she truly is, at this point in time, an innocent victim that was probably struck by stray gunfire in some regards," Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said at a Saturday press conference.

Bad Girls Club mourned Harris' death in a statement on Twitter on Saturday night. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Deshayla's family and loved ones," the show's account tweeted.

Harris' co-star, Keyaira "Key" Hamilton, honored her on Instagram.

"You didn’t deserve this," she wrote, in part. "This sh*t jus don’t feel real ....I’m sick affffff rest easy Babygirl @missshaybae thank you for always pushing me and supporting me no matter where we were in our friendship...watch over me 🙏🏾 I love you ...we literally JUST talked 3 days ago 😫."

The first shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday injured several individuals, but there were no fatalities, authorities said. However, the third shooting, which was officer-involved, claimed the life of Donovon W. Lynch, 25.

The body cam on the officer involved in the incident with Lynch was not on for "unknown reasons" -- leading to questions surrounding his death. A protest was held later that night, with demonstrators calling for the police officer involved to be held accountable for the incident.

Lynch's death has been mourned by several family members and friends. His father called Lynch a "dream son."

"Intelligent, handsome, a scholar, an athlete, an entrepreneur and loved by all he came in contact with," he said in a statement to WAVY. "Rest in Peace Don!"