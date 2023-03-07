Designer Christian Siriano Reveals Pipe Burst in Studio Days Before 2023 Oscars: 'Hope These Gowns Are OK!'

Looks like it's time to make it work, designers! Project Runway alum and famed fashion designer Christian Siriano had an unwelcome surprise this week when a pipe burst in his studio just days before the 2023 Oscars.

"When it's six days before the Oscars and it's raining in my studio because a pipe burst... Hope these gowns are OK!" the 37-year-old designer wrote on a TikTok of his damaged studio with water dripping from the ceiling. "Wow... happy Monday to us."

Siriano called the situation "THE WORST EVER!" in his caption but revealed that "only a few dresses [were] ruined."

Siriano did not reveal which stars he is dressing for this year's Academy Awards, which take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

At the 2023 Golden Globes, Siriano outfitted stars Billy Porter and Quinta Brunson. He also crafted Dylan Mulvaney's red cutout gown for the 2023 GRAMMYs and outfitted Vice President Kamala Harris' State of the Union look last month.

