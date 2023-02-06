'Dexter' and 'Billions' Expanding Into Franchises at Showtime: Everything We Know

Showtime is turning Dexter and Billions into potential franchises.

The premium cable network announced Monday it is developing several spinoffs for both universes and has already given a straight-to-series greenlight for the Dexter prequel, Dexter: Origins (working title).

The new prequel series will be overseen by executive producer Clyde Phillips and is based on the popular drama led by Michael C. Hall. Set in Miami, it will dramatize "a young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become," according to the official series' description. The series kicks off with Dexter as a college graduate who joins Miami Metro, where he meets many of the younger versions of the characters who were introduced on Dexter, as well as Dexter's family -- including his adoptive father, Harry, and a teenage Deb.

Additionally, Showtime is developing a new iteration of Dexter: New Blood, which premiered in November 2021 as a follow-up to the original series, and will put the spotlight squarely on Dexter's son, Harrison. In the planned series, New Blood would focus on Harrison as he survives "his tumultuous reintroduction with his father and flees to New York City where he must wrestle with his own violent nature and whether, like his father, he too is compelled to kill."

Other popular characters from the Dexter universe are also being eyed for potential spinoffs focused on their backstories, including the Trinity Killer, which was played by John Lithgow during the original run of the series.

“The Dexter saga has been an undeniable creative and popular success for Showtime both in its original, groundbreaking form and the record-setting Dexter: New Blood,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. “The series is a rich foundation for other shows in the lane of complex, subversive antiheroes that Showtime has always done so brilliantly. Clyde is deep into compelling stories and characters that will satisfy the cravings of our multifaceted audience.”

"I couldn’t be more excited about exploring and expanding the universe of Dexter," Phillips said. "It’s a privilege to contemplate going even deeper with these complex and iconic characters -- and the stories, themes and possibilities they inspire. I’m thrilled that Chris and my friends at Showtime want me to help them grow this truly unique and amazingly successful franchise.”

Christopher Saunders/Showtime

For Billions, which is currently in production on season 7 in New York City, Showtime is in development on four spinoffs: two set in Miami and London (Billions: London and Billions: Miami), and two focused on people with different wealth statuses (Millions and Trillions). All of the potential projects are executive produced by Billions showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who have already begun working on the possible Miami offshoot.

“We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don’t apply to them,” said Koppelman and Levien. “Miami is a vital and vibrant place the super-rich have begun taking over. We’re excited to show everyone what’s really going on down there.”

Here are the official synopses for the possible Billions spinoffs:

Billions: Miami (working title): A new installment set in the world of private aviation, where the clientele believe the rules of society, government and gravity don’t apply to them, amid the wealth, nightlife, contraband and the cryptocurrency that pulses through that city.

Billions: London (working title): Another iteration set across the pond and operating in the world of U.K. finance.

Millions (working title): A series featuring diverse, thirtysomething, financial mogul wannabes doing whatever it takes to make it in Manhattan.

Trillions (working title): A drama based on fictional stories of the richest people in the world -- titans of industry living all over the country but coming into contact and conflict with one another.