'Diary of a Future President' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch Gina Rodriguez in First Look! (Exclusive)

Disney+'s Diary of a Future President has a return date! The coming-of-age series, which follows future president Elena Cañero-Reed (Tess Romero) as she navigates her middle school years, will drop all 10 episodes for season 2 on Wednesday, Aug. 18, ET can exclusively reveal.

The new season continues Elena's origin story as the 13-year-old Cuban American enters the seventh grade and recounts her journey through excerpts from her diary, charting the ups and downs of middle school as she begins her path to becoming President of the United States.

In the official first look at season 2, which ET exclusively premieres below, Elena has her sights set on winning student office -- and maybe something even bigger. And when she comes face to face with her future adult self and conscience, played by executive producer Gina Rodriguez, young Elena gets hit with a major reality check.

Created by Ilana Peña and loosely inspired by her own childhood, the half-hour series also stars Charlie Bushnell as Elena's brother Bobby, Selenis Levya as Elena's mother Gabi and Michael Weaver as Gabi's boyfriend Sam. Additional cast members include Jessica Marie Garcia as Gabi's colleague Camila, Carmina Garay as Elena's best friend Sasha, Sanai Victoria as Elena's classmate Melissa, Harmeet Pandey as Elena's friend Jessica, as well as Brandon Severs and Nathan Arenas as Bobby's friends Liam and Danny.

This season, Peña makes her directorial debut with episode 9 and Rodriguez, who will continue to recur as adult Elena, helms the first episode.

“We are so excited for season 2 and cannot wait to share this next chapter of Diary with viewers. This season, Elena will inch closer to the bright future we know she achieves, but like any origin story, her journey is not without its hurdles and heartaches," Peña said. "She and her family and friends will all continue to grow up and come into their own this year. I promise you'll laugh, I'm pretty sure you'll cry, and most of all, I hope this season is as meaningful to watch as it was for all of us to make."

"I'm honored and grateful to be able to return to this series for a season 2," Rodriguez said. "I love that this heartfelt show celebrates a Latinx family and epitomizes our commitment to inclusive storytelling."

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.