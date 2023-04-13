Did Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick Attend Her Wedding to Travis Barker?

Fans are curious about the whereabouts of Mason Disick during his mom, Kourtney Kardashian's, May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker. The 13-year-old son of Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, was noticeably absent from his mom's recent Hulu special, 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, leading fans to wonder if the reality star's oldest son skipped out on the nuptials in Positano, Italy.

Though Kourtney's kids Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, were featured in the special, as were Travis' kids, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, Mason was nowhere to be seen.

But it turns out, the preteen did attend the festivities. He was photographed by paparazzi out in Italy with his family during the widely publicized events, and even appears in a pink suit on the edge of his mom's wedding shots from the ceremony.

Kourtney previously explained that her eldest son chooses to stay out of the spotlight.

"He does not like it. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media," Kourtney shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October. "He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it."

Mason also recently made an appearance on his dad, Scott's, Instagram Story, enjoying the Passover Seder with his sister, Penelope.

Scott Disick/ Instagram

One important family member who did not attend Kourtney's wedding was her younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

"Rob knew Kourtney and Travis' wedding would be a big affair with cameras and paparazzi, so he decided not to go," a source told ET at the time. "He likes to stay out of the limelight and feels more comfortable attending more private family events and parties where he can be more under the radar."