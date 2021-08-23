Dierks Bentley Jokingly Reveals His 'Wedding Gift' to Blake Shelton (Exclusive)

Dierks Bentley has a special wedding gift for his friend, Blake Shelton, and it's helping him win The Voice!

The country star is currently on his Beers on Me Tour, and recently spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at a concert stop at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, where he opened up about joining the hit NBC reality competition series as a mentor for Shelton's team.

"It was amazing, you know? It was so great seeing him," Bentley recalled of reconnecting with Shelton. "We hadn't seen each other in a long time."

Bentley praised Shelton for his work on the show and for his ability to guide the young hopefuls who make it onto his team.

"Just being around him as he talks to these kids, I was really impressed," he shared. "He's been doing it for a long time and he's really good at, like, steering these kids who have these big dreams, these big hopes. This is so important to him."

Bentley also weighed in on Shelton's recent wedding to Gwen Stefani, and playfully poked fun at Shelton about how he didn't get an invite this time around. However, he also said he understood the desire for a small, intimate wedding for close friends and family.

"It's really cool, the way that his wedding's private like that, I'm so happy for him," Bentley shared. "He found Gwen and he's doing so well, great music, recording together. He's doing so great."

When asked if he happened to get Shelton a wedding present, Bentley quipped, "My presence at The Voice was his present!"

Bentley has a a similar present for his fans, having kicked off his live Beers on Me Tour and traveling the country performing for live audiences.

"It's the best feeling," Bentley said of touring and being back on the road. "The second my boots, like, touch the stage, it's like electricity coming up through the floorboards. I'm just I'm so excited to be out there!"