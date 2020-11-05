Diplo Confirms He and Model Jevon King Welcomed a Son Together in Sweet Mother's Day Tribute

Diplo shared a sweet Mother's Day message on Sunday that seems to confirm he welcomed a child with model Jevon King back in March.

Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a trio of photos -- the first showing himself as a child with his mom, Barbara Jean Cox, the second showing his ex, Kathryn Lockhart, with their two sons, Lockett, 10 and Lazer, 6.

The third photo shows King holding her son, Pace, whom she welcomed on March 20.

"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it - the three strongest mothers in the world," Diplo captioned the pics. "I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back."

King -- who represented Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014 -- announced that she'd given birth to her baby with an Instagram pic posted on March 21, after first revealing she was pregnant last October.

On Sunday morning, she shared another heartwarming photo of herself holding Baby Pace close to her, writing in the caption, "In the midst of all this chaos you’ve been my peace.............🦋💙 #myfirstmothersday"

She later shared another close-up snapshot of her gorgeous baby boy, which she captioned with a special promise for the coming years.

"To my son, As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you," King wrote.