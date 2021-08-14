DJ Khaled Says He and Family Have Recovered After Contracting COVID-19

DJ Khaled and his family are on the up and up after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 45-year-old music producer took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that his family has recovered after contracting the coronavirus. He also expressed how grateful he was "for everyone checking in on my family and I!"

"My family and I recovered from COVID and we're all good now," Khaled, who shares sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 18 months, with wife Nicole Tuck, wrote in part. In his caption, he also advised his followers, "Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself."

"Thank you to DOCTORS ,thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery 🏽," he added.

The "Let It Go" singer did not share when he was first diagnosed with the flu-like virus or reveal which family members tested positive.

In April, ET spoke with Khaled ahead of the release of his his new album, Khaled Khaled, where he touched on how his two sons helped him with the LP.

"Asahd and Aalam executive produced the album, both of them, they pick the colors, they approve the covers, they help me with the music and Asahd is four and half now so it's like he is really dialed in, you know what I am saying?" he shared. "I am not making this up, our kids are geniuses, man. My kids, all of our kids, you know what I am saying?"

"You know, if you put them around greatness and love, they surprise me with something new every day, the knowledge that they have is unbelievable and I am so happy that they are surrounded by love and energy and also fun and joy," he added.

See more on Khaled in the video below.