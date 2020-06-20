D.L. Hughley 'Feeling Better' After Collapsing During Stand-Up Show

D.L. Hughley is on the up and up after collapsing on stage during a stand-up show at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville on Friday. A rep for the 57-year-old comedian confirmed to ET that Hughley was hospitalized after he passed out, but is "feeling better."

"He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel and he was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders," the rep states. "But he is awake [Saturday] morning and feeling better."

Hughley's rep adds that he "wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts."

On Friday night, a video of Hughley collapsing was posted online by a fan in attendance. The comedian is seen slumped over on his stool as someone attempts to steady him. He then falls to the ground and is carried off the stage by two men.

The Hughleys star was at Zanies Comedy Club as part of a four-day gig that began June 18. The comedy club opened last month as part of Tennessee's Phase One reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hughley, meanwhile, is also scheduled to perform at Stand Up Live in Huntsville, Alabama, for a three-day event starting on June 26. No word on if his shows will be rescheduled.