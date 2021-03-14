Doja Cat Makes a Daring Statement in Roberto Cavalli at 2021 GRAMMYs

Doja Cat is looking fabulous in Roberto Cavalli at the 2021 GRAMMYs. The triple nominee wore a bold beige with leather-lining gown with a daring plunging neckline with a lime green-and-black feathers skirt.

She styled her red carpet look with dark smokey eyeshadow and wispy black hair down. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the artist on the red carpet where she expressed how much she loved her look for the night.

"This is an amazing dress," she told ET, adding that there are "reinforcements running through this dress." She added that she's taped for the gods to keep everything in place. "This is a crazy night."

The 25-year-old musician is nominated for Best New Artist. She is also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her viral single, "Say So." Doja is set to perform during the in-person/virtual hybrid awards show.

"I am overwhelmed, I can't believe that it's got to this point and I'm very very excited," she said of her performance. As for what it would mean to win a GRAMMY, she said, "It would mean that people believe in what I do."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doja joins a star-studded lineup of performers. Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and more are expected to take the stage.

For her performance of "Say So," Doja was dressed head-to-toe in a black latex catsuit for an edgy, futuristic look.

CBS

The breakout artist spoke with ET's Keltie Knight during rehearsals for Sunday's ceremony. Doja, who is known for her bold fashion, teased a "very sexy" look for the GRAMMYs that shows "no skin." "It's giving face and that's it," she added.

The singer, rapper and songwriter shared she's excited to introduce the next chapter of her music, following her second studio album, Hot Pink.

"Everything is getting better with time, and when I say that, I mean when I'm singing and making music," she told ET. "All of my songs -- the most recent, the better. Me not being able to perform Hot Pink, it's heartbreaking, but I'm very excited to do this next project and I'm very excited for COVID to be over, like all of us are. I can't wait to do this. This is like the funeral of 'Say So' I feel like."

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Follow along right here at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for the annual awards show, including how to watch the GRAMMYs, GRAMMYs performers, Best Dressed stars and more.