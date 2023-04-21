Doja Cat Reveals She Was 'Super Ill' When She Wore Her Viral Red Crystal Look

Doja Cat was sick during her stand-out fashion moment. In an interview with L'Officiel, the 27-year-old rapper reveals that she was having stomach issues while covered in 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals at Paris Fashion Week.

Doja tells the outlet that she "wanted to do something really major" for the Schiaparelli presentation, and fell "in love" with the sketches she received ahead of the event.

"I got to Paris, and I did a few shows before Schiaparelli. Super smooth, super easy, fun, loved it. I didn't realize I had to get up at four in the morning [the day of the show] to get there by five or something," she recalls. "So we get there, and I didn’t realize till I sat down in the chair that I had gastroenteritis. So I had gotten super ill."

While sitting at the show, Doja began to "feel the twirling of a knife" in her stomach.

"The whole crew was so sweet. The whole glam team was so understanding and so sensitive and kind," she says. "It was great and very professional. I was trying to joke around and make light of the situation, but as time progressed, it only got worse."

"My stomach felt like there was a blade in it, and it was just spinning 100 miles per hour," Doja continues. "I never felt pain worse than that -- and on one of the most important days of my life! So it was full of emotions and just crazy feelings."

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Amid her illness, Doja "had my arms out, I was sitting down, and I had underwear and a bandeau on" as her glam team did their thing.

"They started with a layer of red paint, and they just covered me in that and then a layer of glue, and then I think they dusted glitter on top," she recalls. "Then the crystals. And I would have one, two, three, four people on my body as this was happening, just all around me, working on different sections of my body."

Even with the hours-long process and her illness, Doja says the whole experience was "definitely" worth it, adding, "I'm very, very proud of it."

In general, Doja says she's "down to sacrifice my comfort" and will "do anything for that fantasy that I have in my head."

"I think in my personal life, I really enjoy finding the line between being comfortable but also doing something that's exciting with whatever I'm wearing," she says. "And it's been sort of like a game for me."