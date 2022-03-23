Dolly Parton Says She'd Like a 'Musical Feature' Based on Her Life, Reveals Who She'd Like to Play Her

Dolly Parton is ready to see her life story play out on the big screen! During an appearance on Mr. Nashville Talks, the country music legend shared her hopes for creating a feature based on her backstory. The singer has long wanted to do a Broadway musical about her life, but the pandemic has her reconsidering that and thinking about a film instead.

"We were talking about doing my Broadway musical and we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things," Parton shared.

"I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I'm thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature," she said. "Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we're in talks about that."

Parton already has an idea on who she'd love to see play her: Broadway powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth.

"I love Kristin Chenoweth. She's just absolutely fantastic," she shared. "I thought she'd be an ideal person to do that."

The singer explained that the pint-sized singer would be one of several actresses to portray her at various ages, similar to the roles in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

"We'd probably have to have -- as long as my career has been -- like a little Dolly and a middle Dolly and then the older one," she said.

Parton recently made headlines after attempting to take herself out of the running for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Earlier this month, the "Jolene" singer made the announcement via a statement on Instagram.

"Dolly here! Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," it read.

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak and has always encouraged me to do one," she added. "I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

But her request was essentially denied, albeit graciously, by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

The foundation released a statement last week explaining that Parton will remain on the ballot for a number of reasons, from logistical to the fact she's most certainly earned her place in rock & roll lore.

While the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said it was in awe of Parton's brilliant talent, humility and thoughtful request, it also took the time to explain the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's roots and how Parton's nomination -- along with the other 16 artists nominated for induction for this year's ceremony -- came to be.

"From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music," the statement read. "It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

The statement concluded, "We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

This is the first time that the “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” singer is being considered for induction. In addition to Parton, Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick are all in the running.