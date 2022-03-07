Dolly Parton Stuns at 2022 ACM Awards in Fringe Gown

Dolly Parton looked stunning on Monday night as she arrived at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to host the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Parton wore a sparkly silver and black gown, featuring dramatic fringe sleeves. In addition to her red carpet look, Parton previously told ET that she plans to have five outfit changes throughout the night.

"Well, if all goes well I got five planned unless we are really running, you know, close, if I can get in them that fast," she shared.

Mindy Small/WireImage

The 76-year-old country legend is making history at the ACMs as the oldest host in the show's history alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, who will be the youngest host in the show's history at 22.

Barrett turned 22 just two days before the annual awards show, breaking the record previously held by Wynonna Judd, who was 22 years and 10 months old in April 1987 when she co-hosted the show.

Throughout her impressive career, Parton has earned 13 ACM Awards.

In addition to hosting, Parton is also performing with Kelsea Ballerini and previously gushed to ET about working with the country singer.

"She is so precious, so sweet and so beautiful," Parton shared of Ballerini. "And we just had a fun day of hanging out with the band and rehearsing our song. It was just fun. She is such a great gal."

Parton is also getting a special musical tribute from Kelly Clarkson.

"I'm super stoked because the one and only Dolly Parton is hosting," Clarkson said on her eponymous talk show last month. "And I have a special tribute planned just for her."

Parton told ET of the tribute, "It makes me feel great that she is going to be doing it because Kelly is one of the greatest singers in the world."

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, will stream live on Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET.