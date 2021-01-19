Dolly Parton Turns 75: Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon and More Pay Tribute

Happy birthday, Dolly Parton!

The legendary queen of country turned 75 on Tuesday and received plenty of love from her fans, friends and a number of celebrities on social media. "Thank you for all of the love on my birthday," Parton wrote, with a link to a longer message on her website. "This year my wish is a call for kindness. We can't just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day."

"Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear," she continued. "We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love."

Reese Witherspoon was one of the first celebrities to send Parton love, tweeting, "Happy Birthday @DollyParton! Your bright spirit and passion for helping others shines through in everything you do. Thank you for always inspiring me to DREAM MORE! I love you forever."

Happy Birthday @DollyParton! Your bright spirit and passion for helping others shines through in everything you do. Thank you for always inspiring me to DREAM MORE!💫 I love you forever. 🥰 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 19, 2021

"Happy Birthday to the one and only @DollyParton," added Billy Ray Cyrus.

Happy Birthday to the one and only @DollyParton! pic.twitter.com/xfpwevdQzx — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon shared a video from one of Parton's appearances on his late night talk. "It's @dollyparton’s birthday and I am totally wigging out!!!" he captioned it.

See more tributes from celebs like Kesha, Maren Morris, Jamie Lee Curtis and more below:

happy birthday to an absolute treasure and light 💕dolly, dear dolly, i will walk in your footsteps when i can’t find my own 💕 i’m writing a song about you rn haha Happpy BiiiiiirrrrrthhhhdaYYYYY ❤️ @DollyParton pic.twitter.com/CDZ1tCdAcN — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2021

will never be over her pulling me in. Happy birthday, @DollyParton ✨💛 pic.twitter.com/5OApJoX4Qp — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 19, 2021

Hey @DollyParton I will ALWAYS LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/hGlN2Yl8TT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 19, 2021

Playing ‘Happy Birthday’ on our acrylics for the icon and living legend that is Dolly Parton 💅🎂⁠

⁠

Fun Fact: Dolly initially offered Patti LaBelle ‘I Will Always Love You’ before it was given to Whitney Houston for ‘The Bodyguard’ soundtrack. (📸: ABC, Dolly) pic.twitter.com/IPGaSwbn7O — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 19, 2021

HAPPY 🎂DAY DOLL,I’ll

LOVE YOU FOREVER.

💋

ME — Cher (@cher) January 19, 2021

Happy Birthday to one of the brightest lights in our universe! @DollyParton, glad you were born! pic.twitter.com/YA8xDCpOFF — Clint Black (@Clint_Black) January 19, 2021

Back in November, ET spoke to Parton about her goals for the milestone birthday, along with her thoughts on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I've talked about doing Playboy, the cover of Playboy again after 42 years," she said at the time. "I don't know if that will happen or not, but I'm just trying to get through this crazy a** year."

Parton first spoke about her desire to pose for the magazine again in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia last March.

"I don’t plan to retire," she exclaimed. "See, I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot -- if they’ll go for it, I don't know if they will -- if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75."

Hear more in the video below.