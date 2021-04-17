Dominic Purcell Says He'll 'Periodically' Return to 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' After Strongly-Worded Post

Dominic Purcell is clarifying some strongly-worded remarks regarding his supposed departure from DC's Legends of Tomorrow. According to the actor, he's not actually leaving the show, and will return "periodically" in the future.

Purcell, 51, initially took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that he would be leaving his role as Mick Rory -- also known by the superpowered moniker Heatwave -- in a fiery and profanity-infused message, which has since been amended and then deleted.

Hours later, however, Purcell returned to clarify his remarks in an updated caption and stressed that he was not, in fact, leaving the show ahead of his contractual term of employment.

In the now deleted Instagram post, Purcell claimed he had used heated rhetoric but just because it's his personality, and that his departure wouldn't be permanent.

"God would everyone chill the f**k out. Why are people losing their mind because I’m leaving the show. Yes my tone was heavy straight to the point…It’s who I am," he said in the post. “Do I have a beef with the studio at @warnerbrostv NO!”

He went on to explain that he would be leaving the show "on a full time basis," but would be returning in future seasons "periodically with a handshake deal with my boss Phil Klemmer."

"I haven’t quit. My contract is up. 6 years not 7. I’ve never quit on a contract and never would. So to all the fans you will see me again next year on season 7 periodically. I hope this has clarified stuff," he added.

In his original post, announcing his exit, which was also deleted, Purcell wrote, according to multiplereports, "Deal isn’t done. I have no interest. What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. I’m walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character— not an actor in the world could have done better. FACT... Time to move on and see how s**t unfolds."

He originally wrote, "The studio does not care" about him quitting, and invited his fellow actors to "hit me up on DM" to talk about unnamed people he deemed "fake c***s."

In his follow-up, also deleted clarification, Purcell wrote, "I have and always have had a tremendous relationship with the Bosses and the studio @warnerbrostv…My wording was aggressive in tone because sometimes I get frustrated and annoyed it’s been a long long heavy year locked up in #Vancouver for 9 months without going home. Who doesn’t and who hasn’t lashed out. Im f***in human. So for god sake chill [out].”

DC's Legends of Tomorrow kicks off its sixth season on May 2, and has already been renewed for a seventh season. Deadline reports that Purcell previously stated that he would no be renewing his contract after the conclusion of the seventh season, if the show got picked up for additional seasons.

