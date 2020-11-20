Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19

President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, two Trump family associates confirmed to CBS News. A spokesman for Trump Jr. said he tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result."

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

Trump Jr. is the latest in the Trump orbit to test positive for COVID-19, following the president's diagnosis on October 2. On Friday, Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew, who is a special assistant to the president, announced he had tested positive for the virus. CBS News has confirmed at least four other White House aides have tested positive for COVID-19. Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis said she and Rudy Giuliani had tested negative.

Trump Jr. is the first of Mr. Trump's children to test positive, although his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the virus in July.

Weijia Jiang and Caroline Linton contributed to this report.

This story was originally published to CBS News on Nov. 20 at 6:12pm ET.