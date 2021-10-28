Dorit Kemsley Is Held at Gunpoint and Robbed During Home Invasion: Report

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was reportedly a victim of an armed robbery. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to ET that a home invasion occurred at 10:50 p.m. local time that involved three men.

The LAPD told ET that the three male suspects took an unknown amount of property, but could not confirm exactly what occurred inside the house or the victim(s).

The DailyMail was the first to report the story, citing a source close to the 45-year-old Bravo star and mother of two. According to the website, the alleged intruders entered Kemsley's home in Encino, California, through her children's classroom door while the family was asleep. Kemsley reportedly awoke to find the intruders at the foot of her bed.

According to the DailyMail, the intruders grabbed the reality star and held her at gunpoint while her two children -- Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5 -- were also in the house.

Coincidentally, Kemsley spoke about owning all of her designer looks during Wednesday night's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special.

"Every single piece. I'm really particular," she said during the special, confirming to host Andy Cohen that she pays retail for all of her looks. "I want to wear what I want to wear, and it's just easier. I just think, 'I'll buy it.'"

At another point in the episode, a fan called out Kemsley's co-star, Lisa Rinna, for sharing on the show that she kept her vintage designer dresses in the garage.

Rinna noted that she had since moved the dresses to "a special vintage place where they keep your clothes," and Cohen said he was concerned when he saw the episode.

"I texted you and said, 'Get your s**t out of the garage,'" he recalled.

This isn't the first time a member of the cast has been a victim of a home invasion. Back in 2017, Kyle Richards' home, which is located in the same neighborhood as Kemsley's, was burglarized while she and her family were on vacation in Colorado.

The robbers reportedly took $1 million-worth of jewelry at the time.

Bravo is not currently commenting on whether Kemsley is returning for season 12 of the show or whether cameras are currently filming the aftermath of the alleged robbery.