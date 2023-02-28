Dr. Dre Praises Michael B. Jordan for Pulling Double Duty Directing and Starring in 'Creed III' (Exclusive)

Dr. Dre has nothing but praise for Michael B. Jordan's monumental efforts on Creed III. The young actor stars in the hotly anticipated sequel -- which also serves as his directorial debut -- and Dre appreciates the hard work that entails.

Speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet at the premiere of Creed III at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday, Dre recalled how Jordan approached him to ask to use some music in the movie.

"Mike actually came to my house and screened the film for me, and I thought he was out of his mind," Dre recalled with a laugh. "First-time director and starring in the film? It's like, you gotta be crazy to do that, because it's extremely difficult."

"[But] I was so proud of him," Dre shared. "I said, 'Listen, man, I can't wait to see what's gonna come out of your mind next, as far as the direction goes,' you know? It was amazing."

Dre has music in the movie, which plays over a particularly meaningful scene in the film, and Dre praised how the project all came together.

"I thought they did an amazing job," he said. "I'm really proud of it."

However, having music in the movie wasn't the only reason the hip hop legend was excited to be walking the red carpet. He was also looking forward to help cheer Jordan on amid his big night.

"One of the other reasons why I'm here is because he's such a good person," Dre said. "He's a fantastic human being. So I'm here to support him."

Creed III -- starring Jordan, Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson -- hits theaters March 3.