'Dr. Phil' Ending After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil McGraw is bringing his long-running daytime talk show to an end. After 21 seasons, Dr. Phil will be wrapping up the production of original episodes.

The 72-year-old TV personality has decided to end production after the current season, which comes to an end later this year.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," McGraw said in a statement released on Tuesday. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children."

"This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career," he added. "But while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

According to McGraw, he will be turning his attention to primetime programming endeavors and will soon be announcing a "strategic prime-time partnership," the nature of which is unclear at the moment.

"I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family," McGraw said, "and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values."

Before launching his own self-titled daytime talk show in 2002, McGraw previously appeared for several years on The Oprah Winfrey Show beginning in the late '90s.

As for the show, CBS Media Ventures has announced plans to "offer stations library episodes of Dr. Phil for the 2023-2024 season and beyond. The classic library episodes will include new content such as wraparounds and intros by McGraw, as well as guest updates."