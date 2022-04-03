'Drag Race' Stars Channel Iconic GRAMMYs Looks and Ariana Grande Reacts

Drag Race stars made a statement at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards! On Sunday night, Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Alexis Mateo, Kameron Michaels, Trinity K. Bonet, Jaida Essence Hall, Coco Montrese, and Kahanna Montrese each walked the Las Vegas red carpet paying tribute to iconic looks of GRAMMYs past.

Barry channeled Britney Spears, Smalls replicated a Cher look, Mateo did the same with a Selena outfit, Michaels gave Lady Gaga vibes with her gown, Bonet wore a purple ruffled dress à la Ariana Grande, Hall went as Beyoncé, Coco Montrese represented Janet Jackson, and Kahanna Montrese stunned as Toni Braxton.

Grande reacted to Bonet's tribute on her Instagram Story, gushing "omg omg omg" alongside a pic of the Drag Race star.

Bonet also took to her Instagram Story to share a comment Grande left on her post, which read, "oh MY GOODNESS. honored. you are perfect."

The queens were on hand to present backstage coverage on TikTok.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy