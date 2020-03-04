Drake's New Quarantine-Themed Video for 'Toosie Slide' Is Practically Made to Go Viral on TikTok

Drake is truly a master at going viral.

The 33-year-old rapper dropped a new music video for his song, "Toosie Slide," on Thursday night, and while it opens on a somber note -- capturing everyone's new reality during the coronavirus pandemic by showing deserted city streets that are normally bustling -- it becomes much more lighthearted thanks to Drake's dance moves. Drake, holed up in his jaw-dropping home, appears solo, wearing a mask and gloves. He then launches into a dance to the chorus, which is extremely TikTok friendly given its shortness and relative easiness to follow.

"It go right foot up, left foot, slide," he sings as he hits the corresponding dance moves. "Left foot up, right foot, slide. Basically, I'm sayin' either way, we 'bout to slide."

Fans also get to see inside Drake's eclectic home thanks to the new video, which includes framed pictures of his idols Snoop Dogg and Diddy, Kobe Bryant jerseys, various trophies, insane light displays and more. The video ends with a bang, with Drake dancing outside as fireworks go off behind him.

Drake is no stranger to his songs becoming viral dance hits, like 2015's "Hotline Bling," which featured his now iconic dance moves. In 2018, the "In My Feelings" dance challenge blew up, and had A-listers like Will Smith and Ciara doing their own videos to it. Most recently, his single, "Flip the Switch," also spawned a viral TikTok challenge, with celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez getting in on the fun.

Celebs have definitely upped their TikTok game while under quarantine. Check out the video below to see how some stars have been passing the time during self-isolation with the app.