Drew Barrymore Breaks Down Crying Talking to Pamela Anderson About Mutual Struggles

Drew Barrymore sees herself in Pamela Anderson's story. The 47-year-old actress and talk show host has a candid and raw conversation with the 55-year-old Baywatch alum about her recent confessions in her memoir, Love, Pamela, and subsequent Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story.

"When I had my kids it was like, that changed everything," Barrymore says in an interview with Anderson that will air on Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"Right, well, the things you won't do for yourself, you do for your kids," Anderson agrees.

Both women are mothers to two kids and have opened up about their challenging childhoods and pasts.

"Are we protecting our children the way we never got to have that protection?" Barrymore asks.

"Definitely," Anderson agrees. "My kids didn't know they had a security guard at school. I hired someone to be an assistant P.E. instructor just to be there because people were trying to take them off the school yard. I had to find clever ways to make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them. I was not going to take that chance."

Barrymore breaks down crying during the interview, talking about watching Anderson's struggles to keep her kids safe.

'The Drew Barrymore Show'/YouTube

"At a certain point, I so understand. I get it. Don't f**k with my kids! This is not OK," Barrymore says, crying and lifting her hands in the air in anger. "They did not sign up for this. It's hard."

Anderson comforts Barrymore, saying, "But you're going to get through. You got it, you got it now."

Wiping away tears, Barrymore asks her, "How did you get through it? Because you raised these incredible boys."

Anderson says she had to be careful with social media when it came to keeping her sons safe.

Barrymore then muses, "Maybe our whole lives were the best things for setting us up as parents."

The two women also spoke about Anderson's confession that she struggles to love anyone who is not the father of her children. Anderson has called her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, the love of her life.

"I don't even care if I'm alone the rest of my life. I've experienced really wonderful, loving moments and sometimes things don't last forever for a reason and it's OK," Anderson says. "It's fine. The last year I spent alone I think has been the happiest year of my life."

Barrymore once again compares her story to Anderson's saying, "I love this discovery of myself. There's so many parallels I feel with you."

Anderson shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with Lee. Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.