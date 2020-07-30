Drew Barrymore Interviews Her 7-Year-Old Self in First Promo for Her New Talk Show: Watch!

Drew Barrymore's first talk show guest is someone she knows very well. In the first promo for her upcoming daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the 45-year-old actress sits down to interview her 7-year-old self. The clips of young Barrymore come from the actress' 1982 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

"I’ve been waiting all of my life to meet you," young Barrymore tells her older self.

"It’s been a wild ride. Can you believe I have two daughters your age?" the elder Barrymore asks, referencing her kids, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.

"Kind of scary," kid Barrymore remarks.

The elder Barrymore then decides to fill her younger counterpart in on her new daytime show, telling her, "We’re going to spend an hour every day celebrating life."

"I’m so excited I could scream. Want to do it with me?" she adds, before excitedly screaming along with her younger self.

Ahead of the launch of her show on Sept. 14, Barrymore is set to host a virtual movie night, where she will watch the 1997 flick Good Burger, be joined by its stars, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, and learn how to make a burger from Chef Alvin Cailan. Fans will be able to follow along with #DrewsMovieNite on Twitter at 8 p.m. ET on July 30.

Additionally, Barrymore announced a series of digital shows that will accompany the hour-long TV version of her program, including The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show, The Art of the Interview, and Drew's Cookbook Club.

The Drew Barrymore Show will premiere Sept. 14. Check your local listings here.