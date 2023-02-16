Drew Barrymore Recalls Engagement to Jamie Walters While He Was Tori Spelling's Love Interest on '90210'

Love connection. Drew Barrymore is looking back at one of her past romances while chatting with Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars recently sat down for a chat on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, and the outspoken actress recalled a unique connection she has with Spelling -- namely, that they were romantically linked to actor Jamie Walters.

Spelling's romance with Walters was strictly on-screen. Walters played Ray Pruit on Beverly Hills, 90210, who sparked a relationship with Spelling's Donna Martin. At the same time that was playing out on TV, Barrymore was in dating him in real life.

"Oh my god, Jamie Walters! My boyfriend at the time," Barrymore exclaimed when Spelling recalled the link. "I totally dated Jamie Walters. I was engaged to him."

"She was like the OG Donna Martin for him," Spelling joked about Barrymore.

"But you were the real Donna Martin for him," Barrymore said. "You had a whole thing on the show... what was it like working with him?"

"I loved working with him. He was such a good guy," Spelling said.

"He still is," Garth chimed in, explaining that they had Walters return for the meta, self-referential reboot series, BH90210, in which he played a fictionalized version of himself.

"We flew him up and he came on and sang, 'How Do I Talk to an Angel,'" Spelling recalled, referring to a song Walters recorded which reached No. 1 on the charts in 1992.

"He looks exactly the same," Garth said. "He has a family, a daughter who plays soccer."

Looking back at their time on the hit '90s teen drama, the pair reflected on some of the then-unknown actors who would go on to be megastars -- including Christina Aguilera and Hilary Swank.

"I remember Hilary Swank, we were really close and she was really great," Spelling recalled. "When she realized it was gonna be her last episode, she thought she was staying on, she was like, ‘What am I gonna do now? If you’re let go from 90210 your career is over.' And I was like, 'No, you’re gonna be great, it’s gonna be amazing.' Imagine if she had stayed on 90210!"

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays. Check here for local listings.